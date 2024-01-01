rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184759
Three putti before a large garland, the one in the middle rides an ostrich, from a series of tapestries made for Leo X by Master of the Die

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184759

View License

