https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184761Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for an Polygonal Tabernacle, with Obelisks and a Pediment Surmounted by Three Figures Supporting a Tempietto-like Structure by Galeazzo AlessiOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184761View LicenseJPEGLarge JPEG 2459 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2547 x 3625 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for an Polygonal Tabernacle, with Obelisks and a Pediment Surmounted by Three Figures Supporting a Tempietto-like Structure by Galeazzo AlessiMore