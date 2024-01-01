rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184761
Design for an Polygonal Tabernacle, with Obelisks and a Pediment Surmounted by Three Figures Supporting a Tempietto-like…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for an Polygonal Tabernacle, with Obelisks and a Pediment Surmounted by Three Figures Supporting a Tempietto-like Structure by Galeazzo Alessi

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184761

View License

Design for an Polygonal Tabernacle, with Obelisks and a Pediment Surmounted by Three Figures Supporting a Tempietto-like Structure by Galeazzo Alessi

More