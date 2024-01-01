rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184783
Studies after the Antique: The Fall of Pha&euml;thon, Horses, Reclining Women with Children (recto); Studies after the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Studies after the Antique: The Fall of Phaëthon, Horses, Reclining Women with Children (recto); Studies after the Antique: An Altar or Urn, Lion Attacking a Horse (verso) by Amico Aspertini

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184783

View License

Studies after the Antique: The Fall of Phaëthon, Horses, Reclining Women with Children (recto); Studies after the Antique: An Altar or Urn, Lion Attacking a Horse (verso) by Amico Aspertini

More