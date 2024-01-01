rawpixel
Mary Capel (1630–1715), Later Duchess of Beaufort, and Her Sister Elizabeth (1633–1678), Countess of Carnarvon by Sir Peter Lely (Pieter van der Faes)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184824

