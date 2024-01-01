https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184824Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMary Capel (1630–1715), Later Duchess of Beaufort, and Her Sister Elizabeth (1633–1678), Countess of Carnarvon by Sir Peter Lely (Pieter van der Faes)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184824View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 925 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2698 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3913 x 3016 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMary Capel (1630–1715), Later Duchess of Beaufort, and Her Sister Elizabeth (1633–1678), Countess of Carnarvon by Sir Peter Lely (Pieter van der Faes)More