https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184827Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTroops on the March (ca. 1725) painting in high resolution by Jean Baptiste Joseph Pater. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184827View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1004 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1673 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTroops on the March (ca. 1725) painting in high resolution by Jean Baptiste Joseph Pater. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.More