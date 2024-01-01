rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184827
Troops on the March (ca. 1725) painting in high resolution by Jean Baptiste Joseph Pater. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
