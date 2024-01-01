https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJoseph Interpreting the Dreams of Pharaoh, attributed to Jörg Breu the YoungerOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184839View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1022 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2980 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3234 x 3798 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJoseph Interpreting the Dreams of Pharaoh, attributed to Jörg Breu the YoungerMore