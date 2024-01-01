rawpixel
Concert Champêtre (ca. 1734) painting in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Joseph Pater. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184870

View License

