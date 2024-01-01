rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184946
An Episode from the Life of Saint Giovanni Gualberto, attributed to Niccolò di Pietro Gerini

Original public domain image from The MET

9184946

An Episode from the Life of Saint Giovanni Gualberto, attributed to Niccolò di Pietro Gerini

