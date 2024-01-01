rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184978
Block Statue of a Prophet of Montu and Scribe Djedkhonsuefankh, son of Khonsumes and Taat
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Block Statue of a Prophet of Montu and Scribe Djedkhonsuefankh, son of Khonsumes and Taat

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184978

View License

Block Statue of a Prophet of Montu and Scribe Djedkhonsuefankh, son of Khonsumes and Taat

More