rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184984
“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184984

View License

“Hilt of a Sword,” from the series of Seven Prints for the Shōfudai Poetry Circle by Kubo Shunman

More