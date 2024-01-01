rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185046
History of Kamakura (where Minamoto Shogunate was Established) by Kubo Shunman
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

History of Kamakura (where Minamoto Shogunate was Established) by Kubo Shunman

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185046

View License

History of Kamakura (where Minamoto Shogunate was Established) by Kubo Shunman

More