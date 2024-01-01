https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCake Bowl with Yokan (Bean Jelly); Specialities of Yatsuhashiya in Sagacho, FukagawaOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185071View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1097 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3200 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3446 x 3769 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCake Bowl with Yokan (Bean Jelly); Specialities of Yatsuhashiya in Sagacho, FukagawaMore