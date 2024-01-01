https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185228Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Walter Rathbone Bacon (Virginia Purdy Barker, 1862–1919) by Anders ZornOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185228View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 764 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2230 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2371 x 3722 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMrs. Walter Rathbone Bacon (Virginia Purdy Barker, 1862–1919) by Anders ZornMore