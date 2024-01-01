https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185232Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"A King Offers to Make Amends to a Bereaved Mother", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau Dihlavi (author)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185232View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2378 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2639 x 3884 px | 300 dpiFree Download"A King Offers to Make Amends to a Bereaved Mother", Folio from a Khamsa (Quintet) of Amir Khusrau Dihlavi, Amir Khusrau Dihlavi (author)More