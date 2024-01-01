rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185252
"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649&ndash;1700)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649–1700)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185252

View License

"A Night-time Gathering", Folio from the Davis Album, painting by Muhammad Zaman (Iranian, active 1649–1700)

More