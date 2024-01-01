https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185323Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Asvatthama Fires the Narayana Weapon (Cosmic Fire) at the Pandavas", Folio from a Razmnama by Patron 'Abd al-Rahim ibn Muhammad Bairam Khan Khan-i KhananOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185323View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 766 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2234 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2479 x 3884 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Asvatthama Fires the Narayana Weapon (Cosmic Fire) at the Pandavas", Folio from a Razmnama by Patron 'Abd al-Rahim ibn Muhammad Bairam Khan Khan-i KhananMore