Sketch for "Reception of Emperor Napoleon III and Empress Eug&eacute;nie by the Kabyle Leaders at Algiers on September 18…
Sketch for "Reception of Emperor Napoleon III and Empress Eugénie by the Kabyle Leaders at Algiers on September 18, 1860" by Isidore Pils

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9185325

