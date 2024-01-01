rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185334
George Capel, Viscount Malden (1757&ndash;1839), and Lady Elizabeth Capel (1755&ndash;1834) by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

George Capel, Viscount Malden (1757–1839), and Lady Elizabeth Capel (1755–1834) by Sir Joshua Reynolds

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185334

View License

George Capel, Viscount Malden (1757–1839), and Lady Elizabeth Capel (1755–1834) by Sir Joshua Reynolds

More