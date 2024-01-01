rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185347
Anne Dashwood (1743&ndash;1830), Later Countess of Galloway by Sir Joshua Reynolds
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Anne Dashwood (1743–1830), Later Countess of Galloway by Sir Joshua Reynolds

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185347

View License

Anne Dashwood (1743–1830), Later Countess of Galloway by Sir Joshua Reynolds

More