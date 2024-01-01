rawpixel
"The Coronation of the Infant Shapur II", Folio 538r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
