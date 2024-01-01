https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185373Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text" A Lion", Folio from a Dispersed Nuzhatnama-i ‘Ala’i of Shahmardan ibn Abi’l Khayr, Shamardan ibn Abi 'l Khayr (author)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185373View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 791 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2308 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3895 x 2568 px | 300 dpiFree Download" A Lion", Folio from a Dispersed Nuzhatnama-i ‘Ala’i of Shahmardan ibn Abi’l Khayr, Shamardan ibn Abi 'l Khayr (author)More