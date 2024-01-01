rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185377
"The Beggar who Professed his Love for a Prince", Folio 28r from a Mantiq al-Tayr (Language of the Birds), Farid al-Din…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"The Beggar who Professed his Love for a Prince", Folio 28r from a Mantiq al-Tayr (Language of the Birds), Farid al-Din `Attar (author)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185377

View License

"The Beggar who Professed his Love for a Prince", Folio 28r from a Mantiq al-Tayr (Language of the Birds), Farid al-Din `Attar (author)

More