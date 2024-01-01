https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185394Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Lion and the Elephant Fighting", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185394View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2586 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2799 x 3789 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Lion and the Elephant Fighting", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore