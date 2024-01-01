rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185413
Theodosius Arrives at Ephesus, from a Scene from the Legend of the Seven Sleepers of Ephesus, French
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185413

View License

