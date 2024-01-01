rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185427
Madonna and Child with the Dead Christ, Saints Agnes and Catherine of Alexandria, and Two Angels by Sano di Pietro (Ansano…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child with the Dead Christ, Saints Agnes and Catherine of Alexandria, and Two Angels by Sano di Pietro (Ansano di Pietro di Mencio)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185427

View License

Madonna and Child with the Dead Christ, Saints Agnes and Catherine of Alexandria, and Two Angels by Sano di Pietro (Ansano di Pietro di Mencio)

More