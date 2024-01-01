https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185427Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Child with the Dead Christ, Saints Agnes and Catherine of Alexandria, and Two Angels by Sano di Pietro (Ansano di Pietro di Mencio)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185427View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 919 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2680 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2916 x 3808 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMadonna and Child with the Dead Christ, Saints Agnes and Catherine of Alexandria, and Two Angels by Sano di Pietro (Ansano di Pietro di Mencio)More