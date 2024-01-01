https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185445Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Moravian Woman, attributed to Pieter Pietersz the YoungerOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185445View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1984 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2520 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2880 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of a Moravian Woman, attributed to Pieter Pietersz the YoungerMore