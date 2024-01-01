rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185454
The Holy Family with Saint Paul and a Donor, style of Rogier van der Weyden
The Holy Family with Saint Paul and a Donor, style of Rogier van der Weyden

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185454

View License

The Holy Family with Saint Paul and a Donor, style of Rogier van der Weyden

