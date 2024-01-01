https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185471Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Nushirvan Receives Mihras, Envoy of Caesar", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185471View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1010 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2945 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3210 x 3815 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Nushirvan Receives Mihras, Envoy of Caesar", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)More