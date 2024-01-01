https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185476Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDouble Title Page from a `Aja'ib al-Makhluqat wa Ghara'ib al-Mawjudat (The Wonders of Creation and the Oddities of Existence)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185476View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 927 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2703 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3756 x 2901 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDouble Title Page from a `Aja'ib al-Makhluqat wa Ghara'ib al-Mawjudat (The Wonders of Creation and the Oddities of Existence)More