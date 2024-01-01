rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185478
"Buzurgmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Buzurgmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185478

View License

"Buzurgmihr Masters the Game of Chess", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)

More