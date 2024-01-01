rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"The Battle of Pashan Begins", Folio 243v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp by Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185487

View License

