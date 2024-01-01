rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185606
The Vision of Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Master of the Orcagnesque Misericordia
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Vision of Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Master of the Orcagnesque Misericordia

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185606

View License

The Vision of Saint Catherine of Alexandria by Master of the Orcagnesque Misericordia

More