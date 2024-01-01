https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185635Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVirgin and Child with Saint Joseph by Netherlandish Painter, second half of 16th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185635View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1081 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1081 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1081 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3497 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3656 x 3659 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVirgin and Child with Saint Joseph by Netherlandish Painter, second half of 16th centuryMore