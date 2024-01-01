https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185646Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScenes from the Life of Christ: Arrest of Christ, Christ in Limbo; Descent from the Cross, Preparation of Christ’s Body for His Entombment, SpanishOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185646View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1027 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2996 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3216 x 3757 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadScenes from the Life of Christ: Arrest of Christ, Christ in Limbo; Descent from the Cross, Preparation of Christ’s Body for His Entombment, SpanishMore