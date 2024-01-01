rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185662
The Temple in Jerusalem, from the "Postilla Litteralis (Literal Commentary)" of Nicholas of Lyra, Netherlandish
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Temple in Jerusalem, from the "Postilla Litteralis (Literal Commentary)" of Nicholas of Lyra, Netherlandish

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185662

View License

The Temple in Jerusalem, from the "Postilla Litteralis (Literal Commentary)" of Nicholas of Lyra, Netherlandish

More