https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185682Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal Pradesh (ca. 1740)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185682View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2360 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3876 x 2613 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Demon Hiranyaksha Departs the Demon Palace: Folio from a Bhagavata Purana Series, Northern India, Guler, Himachal Pradesh (ca. 1740)More