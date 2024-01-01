rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185685
Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185685

View License

Krishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)

More