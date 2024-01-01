https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185685Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKrishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185685View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 699 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2037 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2169 x 3726 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKrishna Revels with the Gopis: Page from a Dispersed Gita Govinda (Song of the Cowherds), India (Madhya Pradesh, Malwa)More