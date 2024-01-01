https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185731Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDomestic Architecture: Being a Second Series of Designs for Cottages, Lodges, Villas and Other Residences, in the Grecian, Italian, and Old English Styles of ArchitectureOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185731View LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1433 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2508 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3658 x 2621 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDomestic Architecture: Being a Second Series of Designs for Cottages, Lodges, Villas and Other Residences, in the Grecian, Italian, and Old English Styles of ArchitectureMore