https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185828Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresentation Drawing of “The Statue of Liberty Illuminating the World" by Frédéric-Auguste BartholdiOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185828View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2344 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2679 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPresentation Drawing of “The Statue of Liberty Illuminating the World" by Frédéric-Auguste BartholdiMore