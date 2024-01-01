rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
A Woman and a Man Arranging Flowers for the Tsukimi (Moon Festival) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
A Woman and a Man Arranging Flowers for the Tsukimi (Moon Festival) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185875

View License

