rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185926
The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (“Hinagata wakana hatsu moyō”)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185926

View License

The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya Brothel, from the series “A Pat-tern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (“Hinagata wakana hatsu moyō”)

More