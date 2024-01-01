https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185931Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Courtesan Karauta of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (“Hinagata wakana no hatsu moyō”)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185931View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2439 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2737 x 3928 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Courtesan Karauta of the Ōgiya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (“Hinagata wakana no hatsu moyō”)More