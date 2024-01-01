rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185966
The Actor Kataoka Nizaemon in Ceremonial Robes of Green and Pink, Drawing His Sword by Utagawa Toyokuni
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185966

View License

