rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185979
The Courtesan Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Courtesan Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (Hinagata wakana hatsu moyō)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185979

View License

The Courtesan Sayoginu of the Yotsumeya Brothel, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (Hinagata wakana hatsu moyō)

More