https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Willow Shell (Yanagi-kai), from an Untitled Set of Beauty Prints on the Theme of ShellsOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185985View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 910 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2653 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2902 x 3828 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Willow Shell (Yanagi-kai), from an Untitled Set of Beauty Prints on the Theme of ShellsMore