https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series
The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series, India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9186007

View License

The Gopis Plead with Krishna to Return Their Clothing, Page from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu) series, India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)

