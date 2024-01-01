rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Plate 9: Allegory of Temperance with a unicorn and Publius Scipio Africanus at bottom, from Barberinae aulae fornix by…
Plate 9: Allegory of Temperance with a unicorn and Publius Scipio Africanus at bottom, from Barberinae aulae fornix by various artists/makers (ca. 1677)

Original public domain image from The MET

