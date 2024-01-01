https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186127Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Sanjō Kantarō in the Female Role of Yaoya Oshichi in the Play "Fuji no Takane" ("The High Peak of Mount Fuji")Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9186127View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 645 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1882 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2095 x 3897 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of Sanjō Kantarō in the Female Role of Yaoya Oshichi in the Play "Fuji no Takane" ("The High Peak of Mount Fuji")More