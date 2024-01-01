rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186138
Amulet depicting two baboons flanking a djed pillar with sundisk and atef-crown
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
