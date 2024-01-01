rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186163
Mummy Board of the Chantress of Amun-Re Henettawy, Third Intermediate Period (ca. 1000&ndash;945 B.C.)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mummy Board of the Chantress of Amun-Re Henettawy, Third Intermediate Period (ca. 1000–945 B.C.)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9186163

View License

Mummy Board of the Chantress of Amun-Re Henettawy, Third Intermediate Period (ca. 1000–945 B.C.)

More